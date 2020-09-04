Indoor dining resumes Friday in New Jersey; masks, social distancing required

Restaurants can operate at 25% indoor capacity, with a maximum of eight people per table, unless they are from the same household, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
Masks are required for employees and customers at all times, except while they are eating or drinking at their tables.
Many restaurants, like Blueplate in Mullica Hill, will continue to also offer outdoor dining and pick-up as they welcome customers inside.
Caffe Aldo Lamberti's, in Cherry Hill, put several safety measures in place, according to Rosita Lamberti, including contact-free temperature checks.
"This camera is measuring the ambient temperature of the space, and then you turn around, that camera is actually taking our temperature," she said.
At P.J Whelihan's, in Haddonfield, their tape measure has gotten a lot of use as they make sure tables are adequately spaced.
"When someone comes in, we want them to go past the bar, and when they go to the bathroom or exiting, they go the other way. This way we're keeping 6 feet from each other," General Manager Remo Croce said.
Movie theaters are also allowed to reopen Friday.
Movie theater attendance will be capped at 25% percent capacity or 150 people, whichever is less, Murphy said.