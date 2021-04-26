New Jersey reopening announcement expected today

On Sunday, Governor Phil Murphy tweeted, "Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, I will make a major announcement regarding our reopening efforts. As our key metrics improve and our vaccination progress continues, we're ready to move forward."
Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, I will make a major announcement regarding our reopening efforts. As our key metrics improve and our vaccination progress continues, we’re ready to move forward.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 25, 2021
Tune in:
☑️https://t.co/rIPsZH75Wv
☑️https://t.co/Io34K1tE2G
☑️https://t.co/0bGyMWIgDz pic.twitter.com/PTCQsbkTPV
The specifics are not yet clear.
In March, New Jersey restaurants opened at 50% capacity.
SEE ALSO: New Jersey megasite vaccinates 300,000th patient
In early April, a few more relaxed restrictions went into effect, but, all the while, officials were eyeing rising case counts.
Now numbers are improving in the Garden State, and hospitalizations are going down.
The governor has said, as recently as last week, that reopening would be gradual.
"We're going to continue to open up incrementally, and if we think there's an opportunity to do something bolder than increments, we'll do it; our reality does not suggest that at the moment," Murphy stated.