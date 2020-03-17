Coronavirus

New Jersey businesses brace for state-ordered closures over COVID-19

By
BORDENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey officials ordered sweeping social distancing measures Monday, shuttering bars, restaurants and casinos, and discouraging non-essential travel between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

At Marcello's restaurant in Bordentown, pizza will still be in the oven, but the dining room will be empty.

"It's harmful. Everyone's scared," said owner Vincent Minerva.

Per Governor Phil Murphy, all restaurants will be take-out or delivery only until further notice. Many local eateries are scrambling to come up with a plan.

RELATED: Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

COVID-19 stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, which was when the first cases were reported.



Marcello's is offering incentives like free pasta with takeout pizza.

"We've been here for 16 years because all of our customers have been here for 16 years and they've built us up, so that's why we're giving back," said Minerva.

Regular customers we spoke with will miss their favorite spots.

"Small businesses will be hurt terribly. And that's tough to fix," said Alice Rohrbacher of Bordentown Township. She stopped at Marcello's for lunch at the bar, just in time.

At Under the Moon Cafe in Bordentown, owner Estela Orosco worries this will sink her small restaurant. But she still thinks it's the right move to keep people safe.

RELATED: Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the United States

EMBED More News Videos

Are pregnant women at increased risk for the coronavirus? Is it still okay to go to events like the theater or on a cruise? Here's what you should do.



"This is something very serious. I have kids. All my customers know me for 15 years. And I am a very honest person. It's the right thing to do," said Orosco.

Murphy's social distancing measures announced Monday also mean casinos will be closed, along with gyms and movie theaters.

State officials say anyone who violates the governor's orders could end up with a disorderly persons offense from local law enforcement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew jerseycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
3rd person dies from COVID-19 in New Jersey
COVID-19 exposure at 2 public gatherings in Burlington Co.
Latest coronavirus updates for the Philadelphia region
COVID-19: N.J. family buying groceries for those in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd person dies from COVID-19 in New Jersey
Philadelphia orders business, gov't closings to reduce COVID-19 spread
Latest coronavirus updates for the Philadelphia region
Governor extends COVID-19 shutdown across PA | LIVE
UPenn cancels on-campus commencement amid COVID-19
More COVID-19 testing sites popping up
COVID-19: N.J. family buying groceries for those in need
Show More
Del. limits restaurants to take-out, delivery; bans gatherings of 50+ people
COVID-19 exposure at 2 public gatherings in Burlington Co.
All Pa. state stores closing Tuesday at 9 p.m.
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
SEPTA's Regional Rail Line operating on Winter Storm schedule
More TOP STORIES News