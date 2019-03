ORLANDO, Fla. (WPVI) -- There were no winning tickets sold in Saturday night's $495M Powerball drawing.The winning numbers were 30, 34, 39, 53 and 67 and the Powerball is 11. The cash value for a single winner would have been $300.2 millionThe jackpot for Wednesday's drawing now stands at $550 Million.The odds of winning the big prize are one in 292 Million.