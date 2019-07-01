Frenchy's leases beach umbrella service amid controversy in Ocean City

Last week, many beachgoers took to social media furious that Frenchy's was setting up red and yellow umbrellas and beach chairs on what they call a sizeable swath of the 9th Street beach.
Frenchy's parent company - Adventure Golf South LLP - has rights to the property which stretches all the way to the waterfront.
As of late last night, they've decided to contract the work out to Swift Beach Services which will now set them up as people rent them.
Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian says this agreement leaves the beach free of the unoccupied setups that took up so much space at this popular destination.
"The lease includes terms that prevent the new vendor from setting up chairs and umbrellas before they're rented. This agreement took effect this morning, and the beach is free of the unoccupied setups that took up so much space at this popular destination," said the mayor in a statement.
Frenchy's said it never intended to ruffle so many feathers and even though it's been their property for decades, they've set up this new workaround.