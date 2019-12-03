Business

Ollie's Bargain Outlet CEO, founder dies at 61

BALTIMORE -- The founder and CEO of Ollie's Bargain Outlet has died at the age of 61.

A statement from the company's board of directors says Mark Butler died unexpectedly Sunday while spending time with his family for Thanksgiving. Butler founded the outlet chain with Mort Bernstein, Oliver "Ollie" Rosenberg and Harry Coverman. The Baltimore Sun says Butler was the last surviving founder.


Board member Richard Zannino says Butler rang up the first sale for the first store when it opened in Pennsylvania, in 1982. He took over as CEO and president in 2003. Zannino says Butler then went on to lead the company's expansion into 24 other states.

John Swygert was named interim president and CEO. He previously served as Ollie's executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.
