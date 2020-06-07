Outdoor dining resumes Saturday in "yellow phase" counties, defiant Center City businesses still seating too

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a day of fresh air Saturday that for many in Havertown, Delaware County has been long overdue."All of us and everybody here have been very patient over the last few months," said patron Shaun Durnin.The county's transition into the state's "Yellow Phase" for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic now allowing for outdoor dining."It's nice to finally get to break out of our shells and everybody is being safe," said Durnin.Safety is now paramount amid the era of COVID-19. Evident by the socially distant seating, small gatherings, services in face masks, and signage.There's also an emphasis on cleaning both in front of the back of the house to keep progress moving forward.Mark Dent, Marketing Director at Brick and Brew in Havertown said, "Not that we weren't doing it before or really anybody in the community wasn't doing it before, but you know you just want to be extra cautious."Much of the same across other restaurants in Montgomery County, which is also another Southeastern region now in the yellow phase.Customers around the region have taken notice of what's now being referred to as the "new norm.""I think everybody is doing it in a very safe manner and my credit to this place, it's been really good," said Aiden Lawlor who lives in Philadelphia.Lawlor was in Delaware County Saturday since outdoor dining in the city has been pushed back at least another week.City leaders citing concerns over legal and recent unrest in the city as factors for this push back.Action News learning both owners resumed outdoor dining Saturday without incident.