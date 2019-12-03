6abc Overheard

Overheard at Tredici





Ajay and David L. Cohen


In the premier episode of Overheard at Tredici, Ajay has a frank conversation with David L. Cohen. In his more than three decades in politics, business, academia and the civic arena, David has earned unparalleled renown as an indispensable political advisor, a titan of business and a civic visionary. This is a must watch conversation for anyone who wants to learn about David's success as a leader and how they can learn from his experiences. He also has a bold take on the forces that stand in the way of making Philadelphia a better city for business and its residents. Plus, how are Equity and Equality different, and why can Equality be a dangerous word? WATCH NOW

Ajay and Mike Quick


Sitting down with Ajay for this episode of Overheard at Tredici, Mike shares knowledge of the game and his career that transcends the football field. His experiences and what he has learned from them can impact anyone looking to be better at their lives. WATCH NOW

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
business6abc overheard
6ABC OVERHEARD
Overheard at Tredici
Overheard at Tredici with Mike Quick
Overheard at Tredici with David L. Cohen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 injured in Florence Twp. fire
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Berks Co.
Cell phone, foot chase lead to carjacker suspect's arrest
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Woman's body found in Camden park
Possibly 2 bears spotted in Delco, last seen in Springfield
Ollie's Bargain Outlet CEO, founder dies at 61
Show More
Texas dad dies after he fell while hanging Christmas lights
Family, classmates remember teen fatally shot in North Philadelphia
US may face french fry shortage
AccuWeather: Sunshine and a Cold Wind
Score great vacation deals on Travel Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News