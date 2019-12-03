Ajay and David L. Cohen
In the premier episode of Overheard at Tredici, Ajay has a frank conversation with David L. Cohen. In his more than three decades in politics, business, academia and the civic arena, David has earned unparalleled renown as an indispensable political advisor, a titan of business and a civic visionary. This is a must watch conversation for anyone who wants to learn about David's success as a leader and how they can learn from his experiences. He also has a bold take on the forces that stand in the way of making Philadelphia a better city for business and its residents. Plus, how are Equity and Equality different, and why can Equality be a dangerous word? WATCH NOW
Ajay and Mike Quick
Sitting down with Ajay for this episode of Overheard at Tredici, Mike shares knowledge of the game and his career that transcends the football field. His experiences and what he has learned from them can impact anyone looking to be better at their lives. WATCH NOW