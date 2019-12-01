6abc Overheard

In the premier episode of Overheard at Tredici, Ajay has a frank conversation with David L. Cohen. In his more than three decades in politics, business, academia and the civic arena, David has earned unparalleled renown as an indispensable political advisor, a titan of business and a civic visionary. This is a must watch conversation for anyone who wants to learn about David's success as a leader and how they can learn from his experiences. He also has a bold take on the forces that stand in the way of making Philadelphia a better city for business and its residents. Plus, how are Equity and Equality different, and why can Equality be a dangerous word? WATCH NOW

