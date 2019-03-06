Business

Owner cancels sale of former Atlantic Club Casino

The owner of the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel in New Jersey has canceled a notice to sell the closed property to a Philadelphia-based company.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that real estate records show that the Feb. 19 filing voids a notice of a settlement filed in January.

Florida-based TJM Properties previously denied the sale, and a spokesman said he wasn't sure why the original notice was filed.

Neither TJM Properties nor the person listed as the buyer, Jeffrey Smolinsky of North American Acquisitions, responded to a request for comment.

TJM bought the casino from a Caesars Entertainment affiliate for $13.5 million in 2014.

Stockton University had announced plans to buy the property in August and demolish the casino and hotel, but negotiations failed to progress.
