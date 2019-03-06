The owner of the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel in New Jersey has canceled a notice to sell the closed property to a Philadelphia-based company.
The Press of Atlantic City reports that real estate records show that the Feb. 19 filing voids a notice of a settlement filed in January.
Florida-based TJM Properties previously denied the sale, and a spokesman said he wasn't sure why the original notice was filed.
Neither TJM Properties nor the person listed as the buyer, Jeffrey Smolinsky of North American Acquisitions, responded to a request for comment.
TJM bought the casino from a Caesars Entertainment affiliate for $13.5 million in 2014.
Stockton University had announced plans to buy the property in August and demolish the casino and hotel, but negotiations failed to progress.
Owner cancels sale of former Atlantic Club Casino
TOP STORIES
Show More