Papa John's adding chicken and waffles pizza to its menu

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Papa John's is adding a new pizza to its menu.

The national pizza chain will soon be offering a chicken and waffles pizza.

Papa John's reached out to customers to choose between four choices in a "Pick Our Next Pizza" survey.

The other suggestions include: a Hueveos Rancheros pizza, a pulled pork pizza and a "un-pizza," which would have no dough?

The winning selection--chicken and waffles--will have crispy chicken, waffle crumbles, bacon, cheese and a drizzle of spicy honey.

