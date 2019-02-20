Papa John's adding chicken and waffles pizza to its menu

Papa John's is adding a new pizza to its menu.The national pizza chain will soon be offering a chicken and waffles pizza.Papa John's reached out to customers to choose between four choices in a "Pick Our Next Pizza" survey.The other suggestions include: a Hueveos Rancheros pizza, a pulled pork pizza and a "un-pizza," which would have no dough?The winning selection--chicken and waffles--will have crispy chicken, waffle crumbles, bacon, cheese and a drizzle of spicy honey.