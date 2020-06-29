parx casino

Parx Casino reopens in Bensalem as part of Pennsylvania's green phase

By
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Parx Casino re-opened its doors Monday as part of southeastern Pennsylvania's green phase.

Under Governor Tom Wolf's guidelines, entertainment venues like casinos are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

In a press release, Parx Casino will follow directives from the Centers for Disease Control, Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

When guests arrive:
  • Entry is limited to certain marked doors

  • If the property has reached capacity, guests will be asked to wait in an outside queue

  • Temperatures will be taken upon entry and a security guard will have each visitor use hand sanitizer


  • If a temperature is above 100.4 degrees F, the guest will receive a second temperature check and if above 100.4 degrees F, the guest will be denied entry

  • Guests are required to wear masks at all times when on the property


Additional safety procedures:
  • Slot machines, table games, restaurant tables and other physical layouts have been arranged to promote social distancing. The poker room will be closed until further notice

  • Parx has increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing throughout the premises, focusing on high touch areas


Employee safety procedures:
  • All employees are required to have their temperatures taken and if it is above 100.4 degrees F, they will be denied entry

  • All employees will wear masks in public and PPE will be available

  • All employees must wash their hands every 60 minutes
