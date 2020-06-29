Parx Casino reopens in Bensalem as part of Pennsylvania's green phase

Under Governor Tom Wolf's guidelines, entertainment venues like casinos are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
In a press release, Parx Casino will follow directives from the Centers for Disease Control, Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
When guests arrive:
- Entry is limited to certain marked doors
- If the property has reached capacity, guests will be asked to wait in an outside queue
- Temperatures will be taken upon entry and a security guard will have each visitor use hand sanitizer
- If a temperature is above 100.4 degrees F, the guest will receive a second temperature check and if above 100.4 degrees F, the guest will be denied entry
- Guests are required to wear masks at all times when on the property
Additional safety procedures:
- Slot machines, table games, restaurant tables and other physical layouts have been arranged to promote social distancing. The poker room will be closed until further notice
- Parx has increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing throughout the premises, focusing on high touch areas
Employee safety procedures:
- All employees are required to have their temperatures taken and if it is above 100.4 degrees F, they will be denied entry
- All employees will wear masks in public and PPE will be available
- All employees must wash their hands every 60 minutes