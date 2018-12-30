Penrose Diner no longer open 24 hours a day

People who go to the Penrose Diner in South Philadelphia know they can stop by and get a good meal, no matter what time of the day or night.Well, the meals are still very good diner food, but the times, they are changing.Starting on New Year's Day, the Penrose Diner will no longer be open around the clock.Its hours will run from 6 a.m. until midnight, seven days a week.At least one man says he'll miss the late night hours."It's a South Philadelphia legend and one thing I'm going to miss, being that my job hours are unconventional. Sometimes I'm getting done at three or four in the morning and always come to a nice, safe, clean environment and get some good food," said Anthony Smith.The diner says it has had a hard time finding people willing to work the overnight shift.------