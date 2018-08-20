CONSUMER

PepsiCo buys Israel's SodaStream for $3.2 billion

EMBED </>More Videos

PepsiCo buys Israel's SodaStream for $3.2 billion. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on August 20, 2018.

JERUSALEM --
Beverage giant PepsiCo on Monday purchased Israel's fizzy drink maker SodaStream for $3.2 billion, a boon for a company that has enjoyed a resurgence after being targeted by anti-Israel boycotters in the past.

PepsiCo said it was acquiring all SodaStream's outstanding shares at $144 per share, a 32 percent premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price.

Earlier this month, SodaStream reported its strongest results in company history, a 31 percent year-over-year jump in revenues to $172 million, an 89 percent leap in operating profit to $32 million and an 82 percent climb by net profit to $26 million.

PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi called the companies "an inspired match" since both companies aim to reduce waste and limit their environmental footprint.

"Together, we can advance our shared vision of a healthier, more-sustainable planet," she said.

SodaStream produces machines that allow people to make fizzy drinks in their own homes and has positioned itself as a provider of a healthy product in contrast to traditional sugary, carbonated drinks. SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum said the move with PepsiCo marked a "validation of our mission to bring healthy, convenient and environmentally friendly beverage solutions to consumers around the world."

Three years ago, SodaStream shut down its West Bank factory amid international boycott calls and opened a sprawling new factory deep in Israel's Negev Desert instead. Actress Scarlett Johansson was previously a brand ambassador for the company. She parted ways with the international charity Oxfam because of a dispute over her work with SodaStream.

Monday's sale looks to inject another big tax payout to Israel following previous the sales of Israeli companies such as the mobile navigation app Waze, which was acquired by Google for about $1 billion, and Mobileye, which produces technology for self-driving cars and was gobbled up by Intel last year for $15 billion.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessconsumeru.s. & worldsodapepsi
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Freebie Friday: Workouts, National Dog Day, family fun at the Oval
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
What's the Deal: Bargain-busting back to school shopping hacks
Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets
More consumer
BUSINESS
Tiffany's flagship store to undergo renovations
Take a peek at these 4 new businesses in Fishtown
Your guide to Philly's top 4 comic book shops
Summer travel heats up despite rising gas prices
More Business
Top Stories
Friend of woman allegedly killed by husband not 'shocked' by his arrest
Junkyard fire in Frankford impacts SEPTA, Amtrak service
14-year-old boy, man shot near Temple University
Man jumps from window to escape intruders in NE Philadelphia
Firefighter injured battling Mount Ephraim house fire
Gretchen Carlson: Miss America's claims cost pageant $75K
Pope on sex abuse: "We showed no care for the little ones"
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
Show More
Police search for missing woman in Montgomery County
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to N.C. school
VIDEO: Father, son escape forest fire in Glacier National Park
AccuWeather: Dry, Nicer Today
Man arrested in apparent road rage incident in Washington Township
More News