Northeast Philadelphia company awarded $176M Navy contract

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A helicopter manufacturing plant in Northeast Philadelphia has won a major Navy contract, officials said.

Leonardo through AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp. has received an order for 32 "TH-73A" helicopters.

The contract from the Department of Defense is valued at $176 million, and with a priority put on hiring veterans, the award will support and sustain more than 700 jobs in Philadelphia, according to a news release.

The helicopters will replace the Navy's aging fleet of TH-57 Sea Rangers used to train America's future naval aviators, officials said.

Work will be mainly performed at Leonardo's Philadelphia facility and is expected to be completed in October 2021.
