ShopRite employee in Philadelphia tests positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A ShopRite worker in Philadelphia has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, officials said the infected employee worked at the ShopRite of Morrell Plaza.

"You should know that ShopRite is prepared, and we have implemented the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended protocol to reduce the spread of the virus," said ShopRite officials.

The store says they have taken the following steps:

-The associate is no longer in the workplace;
-We have notified any colleagues who may have been in close contact for a prolonged period of time, and are requiring them to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days;
-In addition to following CDC protocols, we have implemented our own enhanced sanitation process including all workspaces used by the associate and common areas.
As we strive to remain open to provide you with the essential food supplies you need, and for the safety of our customers and associates we urge everyone:

-If you are sick, please refrain from coming to the store;
-Cover your coughs and sneezes;
-Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face;
-Practice social distancing, wherever possible.

