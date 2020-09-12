Philadelphians enjoy first Friday night back of indoor dining amid COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6417374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Farley announces Philadelphia restaurants will not move with the rest of the state to 50% indoor capacity.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was the first Friday night since Philadelphia allowed indoor dining and many couldn't wait to get a seat.The sweet sound of jazz made some of the guests at Chris' Jazz Cafe on Sansom Street giggle.Rashida Washington was among the patrons."I love it. Just being out feels good," said Washington.Chris' Jazz Cafe is one of the few places now offering live music and food.Owner Mark DeNinno says come on in."Enjoy some live music, I'm sure you're thirsty for it," said DeNinno. "And we can take care of that thirst!"DeNinno says 25 percent capacity inside isn't ideal, but they'll work through it."We have people back inside - it's surreal and we're ready to move forward with it," he added.Without a doubt, it was the most alive the city has been since the coronavirus took hold.Action News met with people shopping indoors, like Maurice Small."Everybody is keeping their distance. It's peaceful, the air is nice and the weather is nice," said Small.After sunset, places like Passyunk Avenue had packed sidewalks and restaurants there were plenty crowded.Jennifer Camela, General Manager at Forsythia in Old City, said, "We're definitely going to survive at 25 percent. But we obviously can't wait to welcome more people back."Camela added, "We understand, we get it, it's hard to step out of your bubble a little. You've been in quarantine for so long but we're safe and following all the measures."