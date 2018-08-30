BUSINESS

Philadelphia's top 3 thrift stores to visit now

Photo: The Wardrobe Recast/Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where to find the best thrift stores near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top thrift stores in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the mood to go thrifting.

1. Philly AIDS Thrift



Photo: particular p./Yelp

Topping the list is Philly AIDS Thrift. Located at 710 S. Fifth St. in Queen Village, this is the highest-rated thrift store in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 265 reviews on Yelp.

According to its website, the shop is a nonprofit whose goal is to "sell the lovely, useful, interesting, amusing and sometimes mysterious stuff generous people donate to our thrift store and then distribute the proceeds to local organizations involved in the fight against HIV/AIDS." In addition to cash contributions, the store provides free store vouchers to Philly area HIV/AIDS service providers for distribution to clients in need of clothing assistance and household necessities.

2. The Wardrobe Resale



Photo: the wardrobe resale/Yelp

Next up is Logan Square's The Wardrobe Resale, situated at 1822 Spring Garden St. With 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, the thrift store has proven to be a local favorite. This is an upscale resale shop that financially supports Career Wardrobe, which offers client dressing programs as well as education and skill-building programs for multiple counties around Pennsylvania.

3. Punk Rock Flea Market



Photo: jackie m./Yelp

Callow Hill's Punk Rock Flea Market, located at 461 N. Ninth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the thrift store four stars out of 48 reviews. The spot offers an array of vendors, as well as food trucks, and is arranged topically: clothes on one side, then jewelry, knickknacks and more. Visitors can also expect to find music, crafts, old video games and other hidden gems.
