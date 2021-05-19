covid-19

Philadelphia acting health commissioner to give updates on mask policy

By
Philly acting health commissioner to give updates on mask policy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's acting health commissioner will give an update Wednesday on the city's progress against COVID-19 and upcoming changes to the mask guidance.

It will be Dr. Cheryl Bettigole's first briefing since Dr. Thomas Farley resigned last week over his mishandling of remains of victims of the MOVE bombing.

Mayor Jim Kenney said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley decided to cremate and dispose of the remains of the MOVE bombing victims several years ago.



While Pennsylvania has followed the CDC's guidance saying vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors, Philadelphia has kept its mask policy unchanged.

The city's Department of Public Health issued a statement saying it was reviewing the CDC's and state's updated guidance.

Philadelphia has frequently been stricter than the rest of the state.

"We expect to have a decision on this updated guidance within days," officials said.



On June 11, Philadelphia will lift its 'Safer at Home' COVID-19 restrictions, other than the mask requirements. The rest of Pennsylvania will do the same two weeks earlier.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday afternoon that the City of Philadelphia will drop its "safer at home" restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 11.



In a statement released by the mayor's office, Farley said that in early 2017 he was told by the city's medical examiner, Dr. Sam Gulino, that a box had been found containing materials related to MOVE bombing victims' autopsies.

"In the box were bones and bone fragments, presumably from one or more of the victims," Farley said.

It is a standard procedure to retain specimens after an autopsy ends and the remains are turned over to the decedent's next-of-kin, Farley said.



"Believing that investigations related to the MOVE bombing had been completed more than 30 years earlier, and not wanting to cause more anguish for the families of the victims, I authorized Dr. Gulino to follow this procedure and dispose of the bones and bone fragments," Farley said.

The decision was his alone, and other top city officials were not consulted, he said.

After recent reports that local institutions had remains of MOVE bombing victims, Farley said he reconsidered his actions and notified higher-ups. Kenney said Farley told him about what occurred late Tuesday, took responsibility and resigned.

"I profoundly regret making this decision without consulting the family members of the victims and I extend my deepest apologies for the pain this will cause them," Farley wrote.

A day after Farley was forced to resign, the city said those remains were never actually destroyed.

Mayor Kenney released a statement late Friday saying that the remains of MOVE bombing victims thought to have been cremated in 2017, under orders from Dr. Farley, were located at the medical examiner's office that afternoon. Among the 11 slain when police bombed MOVE's headquarters, causing a fire that spread to more than 60 row homes, were five children.

"I am relieved that these remains were found and not destroyed, however I am also very sorry for the needless pain that this ordeal has caused the Africa family," Kenney said, adding that "many unanswered questions" surround the case - including why Farley's order wasn't obeyed.
