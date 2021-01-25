Philly Proud

Philadelphia business feeds children, opens up pop-up grocery store during pandemic

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia restaurant owner has become an emergency food provider for children during the pandemic.

Josh Kim, now of Plymouth Meeting, was born and raised in South Philadelphia, and it wasn't always an easy life.

"I know what it's like to live with nothing. I know what it's like to have humility, and holding paper food stamps to pay at grocery stores. I know that feeling," he said.

He was lucky enough to find a career he loves to support his family. The love of food eventually led to the opening of Spot Gourmet Burgers in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section.

"I'm not selling hamburgers or sandwiches, I'm making them for a bunch of friends. They just happen to be giving me money for it," he said.

But 2020 was a devastating blow to the restaurant industry and communities everywhere, but that didn't deter Kim.

"I put the sign up on my window, 'Hey Philly, if you have any small children and you cannot feed them I will,'" he said.

So he began giving out meals for free to children under 13. And he didn't stop there. After looting in the area closed down local markets, he opened a grocery store right inside Spot Gourmet Burgers that would last until the markets reopened.

"I wake up at 5 a.m. I go to the food produce distribution center. We go to the butcher. I go to the restaurant depot. I load up my pickup truck with $5,000 worth of produce and meats and dairy," he said. "That's crazy, but it's COVID, who cares."

"This mission that I have with the community goes beyond this crisis of the pandemic," he said. "If I can at least sustain this gravy train to feed the people around me, that's the best I can do. I can rest my head now knowing that it wasn't for nothing."

"There's a ripple effect on everything we do and it always starts with one person or one action," added Kim. "If we all just pick up one stone and move it. If we all did that, eventually, we actually can move mountains together."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiafoodcoronavirusfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Media woman launches crowdfunding effort to help friends during pandemic
Burlington County teen collects more than 5,000 books to build high school library
Germantown community fridge helps feed those in need
Local student creates newspaper for aspiring journalists
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
AccuWeather: Light snow/sleet/rain on the way
New details revealed after family found dead in Chester Co.
New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni arrives in Philadelphia
2nd vaccine shots postponed for some first responders
Biden admin looking to 'speed up' Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
Vaccine frustrations are mounting in Pa.
Show More
Should you wear two masks? We asked a doctor
N.J. vaccine hotline flooded with calls on first day
6-year-old boy missing from Montco found; 2 men in custody
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
CDC: Only 10 of 4M with Moderna vaccine had severe allergic reaction
More TOP STORIES News