PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Equipped with Philadelphia's only ice bar, the famed Concourse Dance Bar looks a little different these days. In its first night reopening since March, the former club is now a restaurant.
"We decided to transform into a taste of Philly restaurant," said Neina Langford of FCM Hospitality.
It's a pre-paid food and drink experience that's reservation-only. The business operates at 25% capacity with arrows to control foot traffic and tables more than 6 feet apart.
"We would have a lot of people out of jobs," said Langford. "This allows us to keep business floating with vendors, DJ shifts and serving staff, and gives our guests something to look forward to."
The transformation features unique sculptures of city landmarks made from 100,000 pounds of ice in a 10-degree room.
The pivot to stay afloat comes as both Pennsylvania and New Jersey saw on Thursday its highest number of positive coronavirus cases since late spring.
"We are anticipating a second wave, and we are preparing based on our prior experiences," said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli. "This wave has a potential to become a surge."
"I think it's going to get worse before it gets better," said resident Michael Scory.
"I understand the seriousness of it, but it's just I can't continue to live scared all the time," added Caprice Peay.
Business districts like Old City say foot traffic has doubled since April, and relaxed outdoor dining regulations have become a lifeline for restaurants.
To learn more about businesses in the Old City area, CLICK HERE.
Philadelphia dance club pivots to restaurant due to COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News