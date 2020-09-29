Philadelphia restaurants can expand to 50% indoor capacity on Friday

Restaurants in the city had been limited to 25% indoor capacity.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said restaurants in the city will have to follow the same steps as other establishments in the commonwealth when they expanded indoor dining on September 21.
Restaurants will have to self-certify through the 'Open & Certified Pennsylvania' website that they are following the state and CDC guidelines. They will then become part of the 'Open & Certified Pennsylvania' database.
Pennsylvania health officials had said restaurants in the state looking to reopen to 50% indoor capacity must complete the online self-certification process by October 5.
Philadelphia restaurants will also have to follow city guidance.
Tables have to be spaced so any one person sitting at a table is 6 feet or more from a person sitting at another table. There can be only four people or fewer at a table as Farley says they want only members of the same household sitting with each other.
There will be no seating at bars and no alcohol will be served unless with a meal, per state guidance that city "strongly endorses."
Another city rule is that servers must wear masks and face shields.
Farley said the health department encourages all restaurants to improve ventilation and increase outdoor seating options.
He did say if cases rise, the city may have to reimpose restrictions.