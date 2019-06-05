Philly union workers rally for fair contract

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia union workers rallied Wednesday for a fair contract.
They gathered at University and Baltimore Avenues in University City this morning.
The AFGE or the American Federation of Government Employees began negotiations with the Department of Veterans Affairs last month.
The new labor contract covers 250,000 V.A. employees nationwide.
They say the agreement, as it stands right now, endangers veterans by stripping
