PIRG annual Trouble in Toyland survey

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, the Pennsylvania Public Interest Research Group has released its 33rd annual Trouble in Toyland survey.The annual survey was revealed today at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City.It lists toys that it deems "dangerous" that are currently on store shelves.This year's investigation found that toys are safer than ever before but there are still some to keep an eye out for.Including Slime, which could be toxic.The group also warned parents that some objects, such as latex balloon, can cause a choking hazard for children despite not having warning labels.