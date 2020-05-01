Northern Liberties pizzeria matches donations to help health care workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Restaurants have been trying to pivot to stay open during the pandemic. At the same time, they've also been incredibly generous, helping feed COVID-19 heroes.
D'Oliva EVOO Pizza and Grill in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia is a new eatery that's reinventing itself to stay afloat in the tough times.
The owner has been sharing his homemade food and hospitality with those who are on the front lines of the pandemic.
On Friday, owner Calogero Zito donated 30 pies to ICU workers at the hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He says it's least he can do as we get through this crisis together.
"It's really sad but the best part about it is that we can still be here for the community," says Manager Francesca Fedele.
His customers purchased half of the pies. He matched the other half.
"I feel lucky because I can still serve the people and I am still healthy," Zito says.
Zito immigrated to the United States from Sicily and opened the eatery less than a year ago.
When dining rooms were forced to close in March, he quickly pivoted.
"We are just innovating every day to make sure we can still be in touch with the community," Fedele said.
D'Oliva is still offering the full menu for takeout and delivery.
"We are making sure that people are fed," Fedele says. "We are Italian, feeding people is our love language. It's how we show affection and care."
D'Oliva also sells at-home pizza kits, so you can bring the pizzeria feeling to your home and your family.
"It comes with sauce and cheese and dough and your toppings," Fedele said.
It's all to keep the spirit alive until they can open the dining room again.
"It's all about rolling with the punches and that's the best thing about Philly, that everyone has this hustler spirit," she says.
You can donate a pizza to healthcare workers when you order from D'Oliva, and the restaurant will match it.
