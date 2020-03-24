Coronavirus

Center City's Holiday Inn Express could be possible COVID-19 quarantine site

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Holiday Inn Express in Center City could be a potential quarantine facility for Philadelphia, sources tell Action News.

The hotel is located at 13th and Walnut.

There's no word on when the site will be open.

The hotel sits in Councilman Mark Squilla's district. He tells Action News he supports the idea.

"I know from looking at other municipalities we need to have many locations available for anyone who can not quaranteen at home. If the virus continues to spread we must be prepared," said Squilla.

On Monday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced 79 additional presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 175, 21 of whom are health care workers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Del. governor closes schools through May 15
What to learn from family under COVID-19 quarantine in Italy
Mayor's order that Philadelphians stay at home now in effect
Grand Princess cruise ship: Passengers headed home after 2-week quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay at home order for several Pa. counties; school closures extended
Mayor's order that Philadelphians stay at home now in effect
Montco COVID-19 cases jump to 136
Tips for renters, homeowners worried about making payments
Zach Ertz, wife donating $100K to Philabundance
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
'None of you take any chances': UK coronavirus patient gives urgent warning
Show More
Del. governor closes schools through May 15
COVID-19: Local businesses pitching in to help make masks
NJ orders some county inmates released amid coronavirus outbreak
Teachers, families planning for at least 2 more weeks of home learning
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
More TOP STORIES News