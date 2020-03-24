Center City's Holiday Inn Express could be possible COVID-19 quarantine site

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Holiday Inn Express in Center City could be a potential quarantine facility for Philadelphia, sources tell Action News.The hotel is located at 13th and Walnut.There's no word on when the site will be open.The hotel sits in Councilman Mark Squilla's district. He tells Action News he supports the idea."I know from looking at other municipalities we need to have many locations available for anyone who can not quaranteen at home. If the virus continues to spread we must be prepared," said Squilla.On Monday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced 79 additional presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 175, 21 of whom are health care workers.