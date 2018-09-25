U.S. & WORLD

Report: Starbucks to make 'significant changes,' corporate layoffs

Layoffs for Starbucks corporate staff. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on September 25, 2018.

Starbucks is shaking up its corporate staff.

The coffee retailer is reportedly planning to make 'significant changes' to its organizational structure and that could include layoffs.

The number of layoffs are undetermined, but will come from Starbucks corporate staff, not its retail locations.

This according to Bloomberg News which quotes an internal memo from CEO Kevin Johnson.

The shakeup comes as Starbucks tries to boost stagnant sales.

