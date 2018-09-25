Report: Starbucks to make 'significant changes,' corporate layoffs

Starbucks is shaking up its corporate staff.
The coffee retailer is reportedly planning to make 'significant changes' to its organizational structure and that could include layoffs.
The number of layoffs are undetermined, but will come from Starbucks corporate staff, not its retail locations.
This according to Bloomberg News which quotes an internal memo from CEO Kevin Johnson.
The shakeup comes as Starbucks tries to boost stagnant sales.
