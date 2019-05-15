Before you plan your summer road trip, it's good to know where to find the cleanest bathrooms.
According to GasBuddy, if you're in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, or Delaware, Wawa will have the restrooms with the best conditions.
The website ranked the most spotless gas station facilities by state.
The list is based on millions of reviews over the past three years.
Wawa also ranked No. 1 in Florida, Maryland, and Virginia.
GasBuddy says gas station restroom cleanliness ratings have improved 6% since 2017.
Report: Wawa has cleanest gas station restrooms in Philly area
WAWA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More