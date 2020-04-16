Business

Resources available for small businesses in New Jersey

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- Small business owners throughout our area are trying to weather the storm that is the coronavirus pandemic.

In New Jersey, Camden County Freeholder Louis Cappelli Junior moderated a Facebook Live town hall.

The event brought together members of the small business community with Congressman Donald Norcross.

Together they discussed payroll protection and other relief opportunities to help shore up local businesses until the state quarantine is lifted.

For more information, visit https://www.sba.gov/local-resources/new-jersey
businesscamden countysmall businesscoronavirus
