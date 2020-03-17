Restaurants across Philadelphia area hit hard by COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Restaurants around the Philadelphia area are getting hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.Bishop's Collar General Manager Louisa Magda said they had to slash staffing hours while operating as takeout only. The Fairmount Irish bar is experimenting with delivery to give employees more work."This is really going to be a test for a lot of bars, restaurants, and businesses whether they are going to survive or not," said Magda. "And I fear that a lot of them are not gonna survive."That fear is extending throughout the small restaurant community. Over in Narberth, Michael Klaumenzer, owner and chef of Ryan Christopher's BYOB, said he had to suspend all 18 employees."It just really started slowing up," said Klaumenzer. "People started calling up, canceling reservations we started getting a little more influx with takeout and then towards the weekend it was really bad - less than half our business."The health pandemic is forcing restaurants to get creative.Klaumenzer said they're offering family-style meals at lower prices.Magda said they're experimenting with delivery on Tuesday night to give employees more work."It's scary," said Klaumenzer. "We just have to push, push, push and try to get the word out and hopefully people will come out and get takeout."