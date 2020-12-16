weather

People flock to grocery, hardware stores in Lehigh Valley ahead of winter storm

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- PennDOT crews tell Action News they are getting ready for treacherous road conditions Wednesday, stressing that drivers should stay home, as grocery storms work to keep the shelves full.

Many residents say they have been stocking up on food at the grocery store ahead of the impending winter storm.

"Shopping for the storm, we have a house of 10," said Parthenia Mungin of Orefield.

She's not the only one buying the essentials. The bread aisle at a Weis Market in Allentown was busy.

You've heard 6abc meteorologists say "right along the I-95 Corridor" when describing storms - Adam Joseph explains why that matters.



"Just getting my bread, milk, eggs," said Harriet Hargrove from Allentown.

The store manager said this will be a one-two punch because items have already been flying off the shelves with the new dining restrictions in Pennsylvania.

Part of the restrictions put in place by Governor Tom Wolf last week called for indoor dining to be prohibited, including but not limited to, bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, social clubs, and private catered events. Outdoor dining, take-out food service, and take-out alcohol sales may continue. The restrictions last through 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021.

"Our volume's gone way up in terms of business," said assistant store manager Anthony Falcone. "A lot crazier, a lot more customers, and now, because of the snowstorm, yesterday, today and tomorrow, it's going to be even crazier."

The manager at Albright's Hardware said he had to stock the shovel wall three times Tuesday and it was almost empty at the end of the day.

"Business has been crazy today, but a good crazy," said manager Griffin Daly.

Many said they're here doing last-minute storm shopping.

"Realized it today, and had to scramble and be like, 'Oh we need this for tomorrow," said Lindsay Douglas of Allentown.

PennDOT crews are working hard preparing roads and getting ready to take action during the forecasted snowstorm Wednesday into Thursday.



A lot of people said they are looking forward to the snow since last year was a mild winter.

"This doesn't happen very often anymore, so I'm like, 'Yeah let's do this,'" said Audrey Michael.

PennDOT crews said while it is early in the season, they have their trucks ready and would brine the roads Tuesday night.

Staying home with a change of scenery is something many are looking forward to.

"Clearing the snow, I enjoy it, neighbors are out, it's festive," said Bob Tice of Allentown.

PennDOT crews said they will have hundreds of trucks out in their six-county region Wednesday, clearing out snow and laying down salt. If you are out on the roads, they ask you to give their trucks distance to work.

