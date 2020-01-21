Philadelphia's Ritz at the Bourse will be closing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the three Ritz theaters in Philadelphia will be closing.Cohen Media Group, the company that owns the Ritz at the Bourse, says the Old City theater will be shutting down soon.Though they did not say why the theater was closing, they thanked customers for their business and invited them to continue visiting the Ritz East, also in Old City and the Ritz Five, in Society Hill."We regret to inform you that the Ritz at the Bourse is closing. Thank you for your continued patronage and we look forward to serving you at the Ritz East and the Ritz Five," said the theater on Facebook.