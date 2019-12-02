cyber monday

Security experts offer tips for Cyber Monday shopping

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The winter weather on Monday made for a perfect day to cozy up at home and do some online shopping.

People across the area took advantage of some of the best online deals of the year.

"I'm getting like 20 to 30 percent off," said Steven Boyd, of North Philadelphia. "I'm doing a lot of shopping on the Gucci website and Balenciaga website. I'm finding some deals."

Some of the craziest Cyber Monday deals include Hulu for $1.99 a month and $800 off a 65-inch TV on Amazon.



Workers at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Robbinsville, New Jersey were cranking out orders.

"Cyber Monday is a big deal for us," said Allison Flicker, an Amazon spokesperson. "We expect that millions of Amazon packages will be shipped from our fulfillment centers and headed out to our customers."



With all the online traffic, the state Department of Revenue is issuing a warning about identity theft.

"Our message today is to treat your data like dollars because that's what can be used by the cybercriminals," said Richard Furlong, a senior stakeholder liaison with the IRS.

Other helpful hints:

  • Shop at websites where the web address begins with "https" - "s" is for secure communications

  • Don't shop on unsecured public Wi-Fi malls or hotels, where thieves can tap in

  • Secure your home Wi-Fi with a password


  • Use security software for computers and mobile phones; keep it updated

  • Protect your personal information; don't hand it out to just anyone

  • Use strong and unique passwords for your accounts

  • Use two-factor authentication whenever possible

  • Back up your files on computers and mobile phones
