SEPTA says TWU Local 234 will not call for a work stoppage Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA says there should be no service disruptions on Thursday due to a planned work stoppage.

The transit agency says TWU Local 234 will not call for a work stoppage at this time.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, union officials have been pressing SEPTA for more safety measures to protect employees.

On Wednesday, Transport Workers Union Local 234 leader Willie Brown warned commuters who plan on using the transit system Thursday that they should "find an alternate way to work."

The union says they postponed the job action to allow Mayor Jim Kenney and SEPTA to discuss their concerns.

"Mayor Kenney met with SEPTA and also with the leadership of our union regarding our requirements. The mayor is sympathetic to our needs and to those who rely on us for transportation. He has asked us to postpone our actions planned for Thursday and to grant him a few days to work with SEPTA to raise standards to a level our members would find acceptable," read a statement by the union. "As a sign of good faith, we are postponing our job action, but this is not as SEPTA management said in a message this evening "a cancellation."



As of yesterday, more than 100 SEPTA employees have been diagnosed with the virus, and at least three workers have died, all maintenance workers.

The union's list of demands includes: taking employees temperatures, testing air quality on SEPTA vehicles, and further reducing the number of riders.



SEPTA will continue to run on a Lifeline Service Schedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"SEPTA's top priority remains the health and safety of our customers and employees. We will continue working closely with our workforce and union leaders to provide the safest possible environment for essential travel during the COVID-19 crisis," officials said in a statement.

