Borgata, Barnes Foundation and Six Flags water park welcome back visitors on Thursday

It's been months since guests have viewed the fine art and exhibits at The Barnes Foundation in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia. For members of the museums, the wait ends Thursday.The museum is one of three big attractions welcoming back visitors. The Borgata Hotel and Casino and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, both in New Jersey, are also reopening.The Borgata Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. is holding a soft re-opening by invitation only Thursday through Saturday.The hotel and casino will open to the public at 10 a.m. Sunday.The casino will be limited to 25% capacity. Guests will be required to wear masks. Smoking will not be allowed. Crews will be cleaning playing tables and machines frequently. Alternating slot machines will be disabled in order to encourage social distancing.The hotel's indoor pools will remain closed. Outdoor pools will be opened, with seating spaced out to encourage social distancing. Outdoor dining and grab-and-go options will be available.The hotel has also streamlined its check-in process to limit contact in the lobby.The Borgata has added hand sanitizing stations just like Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in New Jersey. That theme park will be reopening Thursday as well.Guests will be required to wear masks, though they are not required to do so in the pool and while on water attractions.People entering the park will have their temperatures checked. Workers have also developed a contact-free way to check bags as guests enter the park. In order to limit capacity, guests will have to schedule reservations on the theme park's website. Capacity will be gradually expanded throughout the park's season.Reservations are also encouraged at The Barnes Foundation, which opens to members today.It'll open to the general public, Saturday at noon.The foundation has implemented a lot of new safety protocols, including one-way access through some areas to encourage social distancing.Guests will be required to wear masks, and the number of visitors will be limited.The museum is extending its exhibit Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread from Miró to Man Ray since it was up for less than three weeks before being closed due to COVID-19. There will be limited guided tours in the museum, though. And workers have placed an even bigger emphasis on cleaning and disinfecting. Those efforts include the addition of hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum." We have reimagined every aspect of our operations to prioritize and protect the health and well-being of our staff and visitors," said Thom Collins, Neubauer Family Executive Director and President. "It is with deep gratitude and hope for the future that we reopen our doors and welcome back our treasured community."