Business

Simon will not be opening its malls for Thanksgiving this year

By
The King of Prussia Mall, among several other area malls, will be closed for Thanksgiving Day this year.

The mall's owner, Simon Properties, announced Monday it will close all of its properties for the holiday.

The holiday closure also impacts the Gloucester Premium Outlets, Philadelphia Mills, Philadelphia Premium Outlets, Montgomery Mall, Oxford Valley Mall and others.

Simon says its properties will be open to shoppers on Black Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstrentonharrisburgthanksgivingshoppingblack friday
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump visits Philadelphia Tuesday
Road closures, SEPTA detours due to town hall
Judge rules Gov. Wolf's pandemic restrictions are unconstitutional
Primary Day in Delaware
Man drowns at NJ shore in seas churned by hurricane
VIDEO: Man attacked car stolen at Delco Sunoco station
Shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt in Montco: DA
Show More
U.S. attorney files federal charges in Philly crimes, blasts city's D.A.
Hurricane Sally expected to strengthen into CAT 2 storm today
AccuWeather: Hazy Sun, Not As Warm Today
Mom mourns loss of son shot in Lower Merion: 'I will never be OK'
'Dancing with the Stars' returns for Season 29
More TOP STORIES News