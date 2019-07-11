Chester County's Sikorsky helicopter plant to remain open for now, CEO says

The Sadsbury Township facility, outside Coatesville, was slated to shut down by the end of the year.
Lockheed-Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson says, at the request of President Trump, she took a second look at the decision to close.
Hewson called the plant a "good operation with an excellent workforce" and says the site will stay open while the aerospace company pursues additional business.
President Trump tweeted his thanks saying, "I was just informed by Marillyn Hewson, CEO of Lockheed Martin, of her decision to keep the Sikorsky Helicopter Plant in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, open and humming! We are very proud of Pennsylvania and the people
who work there. Thank you to Lockheed Martin, one of the USA's truly great companies!"
