Business

Chester County's Sikorsky helicopter plant to remain open for now, CEO says

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Roughly 465 jobs are being saved in Chester County with Wednesday night's surprise announcement that the Sikorsky helicopter plant will remain open, for now.

The Sadsbury Township facility, outside Coatesville, was slated to shut down by the end of the year.

Lockheed-Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson says, at the request of President Trump, she took a second look at the decision to close.

Hewson called the plant a "good operation with an excellent workforce" and says the site will stay open while the aerospace company pursues additional business.

President Trump tweeted his thanks saying, "I was just informed by Marillyn Hewson, CEO of Lockheed Martin, of her decision to keep the Sikorsky Helicopter Plant in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, open and humming! We are very proud of Pennsylvania and the people

who work there. Thank you to Lockheed Martin, one of the USA's truly great companies!"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdonald trumppennsylvania newsjobs
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Double shooting leaves 2 dead in West Philadelphia
Insurance adjusters allegedly stole $300K from homeowners
Police ID suspect wanted for attempted abduction in Philly
Toddler thrown into field in West Philly during argument
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
NJ bank robbery suspect captured in Philadelphia
Motorcycle collision leaves 2 injured in Bucks County
Show More
Vietnam vet called one of the forgotten, honored by many
Pipeline for girl's soccer in the city is not easy
Some pool club members upset over price hike
Former star QB turned police cadet now wanted for assault
AT&T plans to automatically block spam calls
More TOP STORIES News