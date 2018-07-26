SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Southwest Airlines reports loss of $100 million in business following deadly mid-air accident

Southwest Airline said the deadly mid-air accident that forced an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport and caused a passenger's death cost the company $100 million in business.

The company said it is still feeling the impact from the accident.

Back in April, debris from a failed engine shattered one of the plane's windows, nearly sucking passenger Jennifer Riordan out of the plane.



Other passengers pulled her back in, but Riordan later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Southwest pulled all advertising after the incident and had said it was bracing for an impact on bookings.

Southwest's CEO said he expects the financial effects of the accident to abate in the third quarter.

