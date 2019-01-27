Starbucks sees four-percent sale increase in 2018

Starbucks roasted some big profits last year.
The coffee chain reports that sales were up four percent at the end of 2018.
That beats expectations for the second consecutive quarter.
Starbucks reports it had 6.6 billion dollars in revenue for the quarter that ended on December 31st.
It says it's been focusing on improving its customer service, introducing delivery services and developing healthier drinks.
