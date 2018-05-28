Strudel, sausages, schnitzel and more: Here are Philadelphia's top 3 German spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top German spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Frankford Hall
Photo: Frankford Hall/Yelp
Topping the list is Frankford Hall. Located at 1210 Frankford Ave. in Fishtown, the pub is the highest-rated German restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 841 reviews on Yelp.
Frankford Hall's specialties include giant soft pretzels with cheese dip, cheese spatzle, bratwursts and a plethora of burgers. Guests also enjoy steins of German draft beer, plus plenty of outdoor seating and ping pong in the beer garden.
2. Brauhaus Schmitz
Photo: tisa h./Yelp
Next up is Society Hill's Brauhaus Schmitz, situated at 718 South St. With four stars out of 659 reviews on Yelp, the German spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Try the classic wiener schnitzel, a breaded cutlet served with french fries and a side salad, or the Butcher's Feast for Four, a platter of pork shank, smoked pork chop, sausages, bacon sauerkraut, potato dumplings and more. As for beer, the current list features 30 German and Belgian beers on tap, plus 70 bottles and nine cans.
3. Rieker's Prime Meats
Photo: Veronica N./Yelp
Rieker's Prime Meats is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the butcher shop 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews.
According to the website, the shop is run by Walter and Ursula Rieker, who were raised in a small German village through World War II. Since 1970, the sausage makers have been providing the Fox Chase community with German staples, from knackwurst to bockwurst and liverwurst to bierwurst. You'll also find a variety of European groceries, like seasonings, jars of pickled vegetables and gravy mixes.
Visit 7979 Oxford Ave. to see for yourself.