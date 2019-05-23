Summer job opportunities abound at the Jersey Shore

It is hard to miss the help-wanted signs at the Jersey Shore.The busy season is right around the corner and business owners are scrambling for seasonal hires.Anthony Soscia is a new employee at Shriver's Gelato in Ocean City.Soscia has been on the job three days and says landing work is as easy as walking along the boardwalk."Don't be afraid to walk in and just say hi and just apply straight with the person," said Anthony Soscia. "It's easier face-to-face to talk to someone instead of applying with an online resume."The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce said just about every type of seasonal job is available, from maintenance work to server posts at pizza shops and ice cream parlors.