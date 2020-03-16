Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Supermarkets boom as restaurants try to survive COVID-19 outbreak

By
WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- From a distance, it certainly seems like business as usual in Warminster, Bucks County. But that image changes when you take a closer look.

Several eateries are closed, while the rest are only excepting takeout orders.

Robert Johnson, general manager of the Perkins on York Road, says a few of his employees are cleaning and disinfecting the restaurant. He sent the rest home.

Johnson tells Action News, "Normally, right now we would be full staff, open service, and right now I got a lot of servers and cooks that are out of work right now with business being down."

Meanwhile, businesses continues to boom at supermarkets across the region.

For example, officials from the Shop Rite on Street Road say overall sales are up 75% over this time last year.

The challenge is keeping certain products in stock.

Tony Bradley, an assistant manager at the store says they are, "replenishing all the paper needs, Lysol wipes, Clorox wipes, our meats, produce, all that stuff is coming in every day but behind schedule. Our Saturday loads are just showing up today, so it puts us a little behind, but as soon as it comes out we are getting it in."

We also spoke with people here in Warminster who say it is amazing how these trying times to make you realize just how much we take for granted.

Lorraine Manna of Warminster says, "It's my daughter who has a family of six. So, I try to shop for her as well because paper products are at zero."

While Colleen Bonanni of Warminster told us, "My daughter ran out, she did get some junk food. She wasn't able to get any meats, so we are just kind of winging it."

DELIVERY SERVICES

Delivery services are also temporarily changing their policies a bit. For example, Uber Eats is getting rid of delivery fees for now, and paying restaurants on a daily basis to make sure they have cash on hand.

Also, many supermarkets, even 24-hour supermarkets, are closing between midnight and 6 a.m. to give them time to disinfect their stores and restock shelves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbucks countyfoodcoronavirusshopping
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus closures: McDonald's seating areas, PlayPlaces to close
Some retailers seeing business boom, while others struggle amid coronavirus outbreak
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home
Google sibling Verily launches COVID-19 screening website
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia orders business, gov't closings to reduce COVID-19 spread
Latest coronavirus updates for the Philadelphia region
Governor extends COVID-19 shutdown across PA | LIVE
NJ reports 178 coronavirus cases as schools, restaurants, more to close
UPenn cancels on-campus commencement amid COVID-19
Del. limits restaurants to take-out, delivery; bans gatherings of 50+ people
All Pa. state stores closing Tuesday at 9 p.m.
Show More
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
SEPTA's Regional Rail Line operating on Winter Storm schedule
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Dow dives 2,997 points on fears virus will cause recession
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents
More TOP STORIES News