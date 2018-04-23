SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court sides with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

In this April 23, 2018 file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko)

WASHINGTON --
The Supreme Court ruled narrowly Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. But the court is not deciding the big issue in the case, whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

The justices' limited ruling turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips. The justices voted 7-2 that the commission violated Phillips' rights under the First Amendment.

Justice Anthony Kennedy said in his majority opinion that the issue "must await further elaboration." Appeals in similar cases are pending, including one at the Supreme Court from a florist who didn't want to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding.

The same-sex couple at the heart of the case, Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins, complained to the Colorado commission in 2012 after they visited Phillips' shop in suburban Denver and the baker quickly told them he would not create a cake for a same-sex wedding.

Colorado law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, and the commission concluded that Phillips' refusal violated the law. Colorado state courts upheld the determination.

But when the justices heard arguments in December, Kennedy was plainly bothered by comments by a commission member. The commissioner seemed "neither tolerant nor respectful of Mr. Phillips' religious beliefs," Kennedy said in December.

That same sentiment suffused his opinion on Monday. "The commission's hostility was inconsistent with the First Amendment's guarantee that our laws be applied in a manner that is neutral toward religion," he wrote.

Liberal justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan joined the conservative justices in the outcome. Kagan wrote separately to emphasize the limited ruling.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

EMBED More News Videos

Supreme Court takes on new clash of gay rights, religion: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on June 26, 2017.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldsupreme courtgay marriagesame sex marriage
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPREME COURT
Ginsburg plans to stay on Supreme Court until age 90
What to expect in the Supreme Court confirmation battle
Trump nominates Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
Key GOP senator won't support SCOTUS nom opposed to Roe v. Wade
Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire from Supreme Court
More supreme court
BUSINESS
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Computer software, health care industries topped Philly job openings last month
PepsiCo buys SodaStream for $3.2 billion
Tiffany's flagship store to undergo renovations
Take a peek at these 4 new businesses in Fishtown
More Business
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News