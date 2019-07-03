Taco Bell reporting shortage of tortillas nationwide

Not on my watch!

- President Camacho



Taco Bell tortilla shortage: Restaurants run out of tortillas, so no burritos, quesadillas https://t.co/MTTq7p1NJu — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 3, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- Taco Bell fans, brace yourselves.Many Taco Bell locations across the country are dealing with a tortilla shortage.The company says it's experiencing a supplier shortage and is "working diligently to replenish the supply."In the meantime, the shortage is lighting up social media."Pray for us in this troubling time," one Twitter user wrote.Another wrote: "Thank goodness nacho fries are back or I would starve."The 10-inch tortillas are used in a variety of menu items, including quesadillas, burritos and supreme tacos.Some Twitter users reported those items were either unavailable on the menu or were offered with alternate serving methods such as a bowl.Taco Bell has about 7,000 locations nationwide, but the company hasn't said how many are affected by the outage.It doesn't appear that other taco chains are experiencing a shortage. Chipotle and Adoba told CNN Business that they aren't experiencing any tortilla shortages.