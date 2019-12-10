Business

Taddeo's Greenhouses has made Christmas wreaths for more than 6 decades

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you are still looking to deck the halls for the holidays, you might want to take a trip to Delaware County to visit a truly special business.

Taddeo's Greenhouses in Havertown has been making Christmas wreaths in that same location for more than six decades.

Action News Photojournalist, Dan Sheridan, shows us the festive family business.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdelaware countybusinesssocietychristmas
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Another Round of Rain Tuesday, Snow Wednesday Morning
Police: 'Peeping tom' arrested for theft spree in Lower Merion Twp.
MNF on 6abc: Eagles put best foot forward with specialty cleats for charity
Man shot to death inside North Philadelphia store
Ex-lifer back on track for release amid old shoplifting case in Philly
Democrats preparing articles of impeachment against Trump
Show More
Reading police investigating deaths of 2 people found in apartment
Officials shut down several 'stop-and-go' corner stores in Philly
MNF on 6abc: Eagles keeping playoff hopes alive as Giants come to town
Northeast High School locked down after bullets found
Officials: Pre-cut fruit blamed for Pa. salmonella outbreak
More TOP STORIES News