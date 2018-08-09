Take a peek at these 4 new businesses in Fishtown

Over Easy Breakfast Club
2302 E. Norris St.
Photo: geofrre d./Yelp
Over Easy Breakfast Club is a breakfast and brunch spot that replaced Ida Mae's bruncherie. Look for menu options such as eggs, biscuits, crab melts and burgers.
The signature dish is called the Dinosaur Egg, a skinned avocado wrapped in bacon with a poached egg in the center, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Over Easy Breakfast Club is off to a promising start with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews.
Yelper Geoffre D., who reviewed the cafe on July 7, wrote, "What a great place! We brought some of our own beer because it is a BYO. We also lucked out with a place to sit almost immediately, but it was quite busy. ... Their Dinosaur Egg was excellent. We also ordered their burger, which was outstanding."
Brighid P. noted, "Tried this place for the first time today, the space is cute and inviting. The service was great ... We had the French toast, OMG probably the best thing I've ever eaten. Go there, order it now, you're welcome."
Over Easy Breakfast Club is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Thursday.)
Kurant Cider
436 E. Girard Ave.
Photo: jasmine l./Yelp
Kurant Cider pairs hot dogs with ciders, beers, cocktails and wines. Made with grass-fed beef hot dogs, try the Philly Special with provolone cheese and German mustard on a pretzel bun, or the Beets by Kurant topped with sunflower oil, baby arugula and pickled beets.
Hard ciders include the Bees, made with locally sourced honey; the dry-hopped Earth; and Arose with hibiscus and gunpowder green tea. The beer list features the Love City Lager from the eponymous Philly brewing company and Equal not IPA, from South Philadelphia.
Kurant Cider currently holds four stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jasmine L., who reviewed the cidery on July 7, wrote, "It's a taproom, not a restaurant. If you want a restaurant, you'll be disappointed. If you want delicious ciders, cocktails and craft beers, you'll be delighted."
Yelper Chelsea S. wrote, "A bit off the beaten path, but well worth it. It's open, airy and relaxing. I found bike parking right away. I've had Kurant before in cans, but nothing beats these babies on tap."
Kurant Cider is open from 4-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, noon-midnight on Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Green Eggs Cafe
2327 Gaul St.
Photo: stephen s./Yelp
This Green Eggs Cafe location is the small chain's fifth spot and serves both breakfast and brunch. It shares a space with Medusa Pizzeria and boasts a large deck with all-day breakfast.
Check out eggs any way, pancakes, bagels, French toast and omelets. Lunch choices include sandwiches and burgers. Green Eggs Cafe is cash only.
The newcomer has already attracted fans thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Jennifer D. said, "Excellent food and awesome service. Lots of fresh and healthy ingredients with some unique menu items. Highly recommend their fresh orange juice, too."
And Isabella P. wrote, "I've been to other Green Eggs, but this is probably my favorite location yet because of their gorgeous roof deck. If you stop in, definitely ask to sit outside."
Green Eggs Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
The Foil Salon
1830 Frankford Ave.
Photo: The Foil Salon/Yelp
The Foil Salon was established in New York City in 2000 and has now branched out with a new hair salon in Fishtown.
Its services include haircuts, perms, Brazilian treatments, coloring, highlighting and more. Check out the salon's website for more information.
The Foil Salon currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Michelle M., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, "Great experience. This is the happiest I have been in a long time with my cut and highlights. Lily really cares and has the magic touch."
Yelper Kylie W. wrote, "I have problematic hair. It's gray and the slightest humidity turns it into a giant frizz ball. I just tried out this new salon in Fishtown, and I was so happy with the results."
The Foil Salon is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)