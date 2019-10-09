Business

Target plans to hire 5,000 holiday workers in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Target says they plan to hire 5,000 seasonal workers in Philadelphia for the 2019 holiday season.

Interested candidates will have the opportunity to meet directly with Target store leaders and interview on the spot.

The first of two national hiring events begin this weekend from October 11 through October 13. The second hiring event begins on November 2 and runs through November 3.

The hiring events begin at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

Eligible candidates may also receive a conditional job offer during the weekend events.

