Business

Target raises its minimum wage to $13

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK -- Target is raising the minimum hourly wage for its workers for the third time in less than two years.

The discounter said Thursday it plans to raise the hourly starting wage to $13 from $12 in June.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced in 2017 a plan to raise its starting hourly wages for workers to $15 by the end of 2020 and raised its starting hourly wage to $11. In March 2018, it boosted hourly wages to $12 after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.

With unemployment near rock bottom, retailers are under pressure to find qualified workers. In October, Amazon announced a minimum hourly wage of $15 for its U.S. employees.

Walmart raised its starting pay to $11 an hour in early 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessu.s. & worldminimum wagetarget
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Philly inspector's son
Body found in search for missing NYC mother of 3
City rolls out municipal ID cards
Police officers enter burning Delco home, help save 4 people
VIDEO: Man walks out of store with stolen chainsaw in his pants
Crews battling wildfire at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
Show More
Teen on trial for parents' murders breaks down in tears
Airline worker dances with cheerleaders during flight delay
AccuWeather: Some Sun, A Bit Cooler Today
NJ Townsend's Inlet Bridge won't be ready for Memorial Day
Epic parking-space standoff captured on social media, goes viral
More TOP STORIES News