Target is pulling unicorn toddler boots off their shelves.The recall involves "Cat and Jack Chiara" boots in sizes 1, and 5 to 13.The boots are white with silver shimmer and have a unicorn's horn which can potentially detach posing a choking hazard to kids.The boots were sold at Target stores nationwide, and on Target.com from October 2018 through November 2018 for about $27.So far no injuries have been reported.Consumers are urged to return the boots to any Target store for a full refund.