Target is pulling unicorn toddler boots off their shelves.
The recall involves "Cat and Jack Chiara" boots in sizes 1, and 5 to 13.
The boots are white with silver shimmer and have a unicorn's horn which can potentially detach posing a choking hazard to kids.
The boots were sold at Target stores nationwide, and on Target.com from October 2018 through November 2018 for about $27.
So far no injuries have been reported.
Consumers are urged to return the boots to any Target store for a full refund.
