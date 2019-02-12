RECALL

Target recalls 'Cat and Jack' brand unicorn toddler boots

Target issues recall for unicorn boots

Target is pulling unicorn toddler boots off their shelves.

The recall involves "Cat and Jack Chiara" boots in sizes 1, and 5 to 13.

The boots are white with silver shimmer and have a unicorn's horn which can potentially detach posing a choking hazard to kids.

The boots were sold at Target stores nationwide, and on Target.com from October 2018 through November 2018 for about $27.

So far no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are urged to return the boots to any Target store for a full refund.

