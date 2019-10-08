Business

Target to power new Toys R Us website

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK -- The parent company of Toys R Us is turning to a rival to restart its e-commerce business ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Tru Kids Brands is teaming up with discounter Target Corp. to relaunch Toysrus.com, according to a joint release.

The site, which launched Tuesday, features product reviews and directs browsers to a buy button at Target.com to complete the purchase.

The moves come as the first two new Toys R Us stores - one in Houston, the other in Paramus, New Jersey - will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.

Target.com will also power online sales in the new Toys R Us experiential retail stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstoys r ustarget
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
Police executing warrant find suspected cockfighting operation
Affidavit: Siblings found hanging in basement before they died
Girl denied school picture because of hairstyle
CEO: Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5M worth of guns
Princeton University professor wins Nobel Prize in Physics
Man tries to grab girl walking with mother near rec center: Police
Show More
Pa. hospital where 3 preemies died seeking source of bacteria
Brothers, cousin killed in canal crash were headed to football game
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
Judge clears record of Florida man jailed for missing jury duty
NBA Commissioner says league will support freedom of speech
More TOP STORIES News